Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto address Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum

"It is necessary to establish a Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Council, which should become a specialized platform for strengthening dialogue in trade and investment. Organizing regular trade missions will help companies identify growth drivers directly on the ground. The appointment of an Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Kenya as a business liaison will help enhance practical cooperation between entrepreneurs of our countries.

It is also proposed to create an expert group to identify promising ways to improve transport and logistics infrastructure. I am confident that implementing these measures will create a solid foundation for the speedy establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation at the ministerial level. We also agreed to send a group of business representatives to Kenya to study their experiences in doing business," the Head of State said.