Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and William Ruto address Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum
Addressing the Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Forum on Wednesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that relations between the two countries are experiencing a significant upswing, underpinned by political will and a mutual desire to strengthen bilateral ties, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
"During productive and substantive talks with President William Ruto, we confirmed our shared commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation across a wide range of sectors and identified new areas of partnership. I am optimistic that the intensification of economic ties will become a reality in the very near future," the President of Kazakhstan said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed several initiatives to expand economic partnership.
"It is necessary to establish a Kazakhstan-Kenya Business Council, which should become a specialized platform for strengthening dialogue in trade and investment. Organizing regular trade missions will help companies identify growth drivers directly on the ground. The appointment of an Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Kenya as a business liaison will help enhance practical cooperation between entrepreneurs of our countries.
It is also proposed to create an expert group to identify promising ways to improve transport and logistics infrastructure. I am confident that implementing these measures will create a solid foundation for the speedy establishment of an Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation at the ministerial level. We also agreed to send a group of business representatives to Kenya to study their experiences in doing business," the Head of State said.
Earlier, Kazakhstan and Kenya agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investments, innovations, and transport-logistics connectivity.