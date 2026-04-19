Kazakhstan to train 10,000 IT specialists

Ministry officials, together with Astana Hub representatives and IT professionals, discussed the effectiveness of the Digital Nomad Residency program and ways to create a more comfortable and supportive ecosystem for top-level specialists.

Kazakhstan is actively transforming into a digital economy focused on technology exports and artificial intelligence, with the Digital Nomad Residency program, launched in January 2025 on the instructions of the Head of State, serving as an important step toward establishing the country as a leading regional IT hub.

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized that attracting foreign experts directly impacts the pace of technological progress.

“Human capital development is the foundation on which Kazakhstan’s success as a digital hub is built. We aim to make the Digital Nomad status process fully digital, transparent, and, most importantly, fast and convenient. The arrival of highly qualified specialists is not just a statistic — it brings international experience, new competencies, and connections to global markets. Our goal is to create conditions in which every talented IT professional can realize their potential here, contributing to Kazakhstan’s economy,” he said.

So far, more than 700 applications from 30 countries have been submitted under the digital nomad initiative, with over 120 specialists granted official status. Kazakhstan aims to train 10,000 AI specialists by 2030 and increase IT service exports to $5 billion, which will require faster progress and closer cooperation between local and international experts.

Engineers and analysts from international companies also shared their relocation experiences and suggested improvements to digital services. It was agreed to continue the work through a permanent working group to better adapt the program to the needs of the IT community.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan plans to train AI engineers for energy security.