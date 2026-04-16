Kazakhstan to train AI engineers for energy security

The initiative was discussed at the industry council on power and heat energy, with participation from major companies including KEGOC, Samruk-Energo, and Kazakhmys Energy, as well as educational institutions and professional associations.

This year, the new standard for digitalization and AI in power and heat energy will introduce modern professions tailored to digital transformation, including a smart-grid designer, an AI engineer for energy systems, and a cybersecurity specialist for energy networks.

These specialties are based on Kazakhstan’s Atlas of New Professions and Competencies, ensuring alignment with future workforce needs.

The development of smart grid technologies remains one of the key goals for the next 5–10 years, requiring not only knowledge of the power industry but also AI competencies.

Kazakhstan’s power and heat energy sectors are adapting to global trends in digitalization, automation, and intelligent solutions. In 2025, the profession of a smart manager was introduced to enhance efficiency and energy monitoring.

These reforms aim to build a new generation of specialists capable of safeguarding and modernizing Kazakhstan’s energy systems in line with international standards.

It should be noted, generative AI became the fastest-adopted technology in history, reaching 53% of the population in just three years. By comparison, personal computers and the internet took approximately 7 to 15 years to reach similar levels of adoption.