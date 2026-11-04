Kazakhstan to set up state commission to oversee implementation of People's Construction program

The announcement comes amid growth in the country's construction sector. Over the first nine months of this year, the volume of construction work reached 7.8 trillion tenge, marking an 11.5% increase compared with the same period last year.

According to Nalibayev, more than 20 million square meters of housing are expected to be commissioned across Kazakhstan by the end of the year.

Following the instruction of the Head of State outlined in his address, we are now beginning work on developing the large-scale People's Construction program, which is expected to further increase construction volumes across the country, said Nalibayev.

He stressed that particular attention would be paid to ensuring the quality and safety of construction projects.

To strengthen public oversight of expenditure under the program, the Government plans to establish a state commission comprising heads of relevant government agencies, members of the Qurultay and maslikhats, representatives of the Khalyk Kenesi, public figures, activists, volunteers and journalists.

Importantly, large-scale construction will be supported by domestic building materials and the country's own production capacity, Nalibayev noted.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need for strict oversight of public spending under the People's Construction program and proposed establishing a dedicated commission to monitor the use of budget funds.

Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had proposed declaring next year the Year of Large-scale Construction, calling for the construction and renovation of public infrastructure across all regions of Kazakhstan.