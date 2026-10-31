Tokayev proposes to set up commission to oversee spending under People’s Construction program

"I consider it necessary to establish a state commission to oversee the expenditure of budgetary funds during the implementation of the “Khalyktyq Qurylys” (People’s Construction) program, which I announced in my annual State-of-the-Nation Address on October 28.

The commission will include heads of several relevant government agencies, members of the Qurultay and maslikhats, members of the Khalyk Kenesi, public figures, activists, volunteers, and journalists," the President wrote on X.