Kazakhstan to roll out dozens of new sports facilities in 2026

In particular, a fitness and wellness complex is set to open in the Uly Dala microdistrict of Taraz. Kyzylorda is also expected to unveil the Kyzylorda Arena sports complex, while Zhanaozen is set to receive a 160-seat fitness and wellness facility.

In addition, construction of the Kazhymukan Munaitpasov stadium in Astana is expected to be completed, with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. In Almaty, reconstruction works at the Medeu Ice Rink are proceeding in line with the approved plan.

According to the ministry, these projects aim to create favorable conditions for mass sports participation and to give fresh impetus to the development of professional sports.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has reached a major milestone in sports development with the grand opening of the Kaisar Arena, an 11,000-seat multi-functional complex in Kyzylorda.