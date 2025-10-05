Kazakhstan unveils new UEFA-standard stadium in Kyzylorda

Minister of Tourism and Sport Yerbol Myrzabossynov attended the opening ceremony. He said that the complex opens wide opportunities for hosting major international competitions and cultural and sporting events, highligting that large-scale work to develop the sports industry's infrastructure is underway on the instructions of the Head of State.

The complex covers over 20,000 square meters. It features a multi-sport hub, including specialized halls for boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, sports gymnastics, and weightlifting. The facility is also accessible for people with special needs. The football pitch uses the latest artificial turf technology and modern lighting systems, all of which comply with UEFA requirements.

The stadium opening is part of a larger national effort to boost sports infrastructure. Since the start of the year, 32 sports facilities have been commissioned across 14 regions, with an additional 70 facilities scheduled for completion by the end of the current year.

Photo credit: Ministry of Tourism and Sports

It is worth mentioning that recent major projects include Central Asia’s unique rowing canal completed in Turkistan this September. Looking ahead, the National Sports University, featuring an indoor athletics arena and Olympic swimming pool, is set to open by the end of the year. The capital's Kazhymukan Munaitpassov Stadium for year-round training is also under construction and scheduled for completion in 2026.

According to 2024 data, over 40% of the population regularly goes in for sports. Given this high demand, the Government plans to increase the provision of sports infrastructure (per 1,000 people) from its current level of over 55% to 65% by 2029.

As Kazinform reported, Kazakhstan commissioned 371 sports facilities in 5 years.