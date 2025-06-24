Kazakhstan to repair 11,000 km of railways and build 5,000 km more, President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 11,000 km of existing railways and build 5,000 km more by 2029. This year it will commission 830 km of new railways at the Dostyk-Moiynty section, about two years ahead of the schedule. It will help increase the carrying capacity of this strategically important route fivefold.

The Head of State noted Kazakhstan is working on expanding several priority corridors such as Darbaza-Maktaaral, Bakhty-Ayagoz, Moiynty-Kyzylzhar and Altynkol-Zhetygen. He said the development of these projects will increase the volume of rail transit cargo and delivery speed.

In addition, Kazakhstan is making efforts to raise the quality and safety of highway infrastructure. Three large highways, including Taldykorgan - Ust Kamenogorsk, Karaganda – Almaty and Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan, were put into service last year. It helped increase the total length of the country’s highways by 1,600 km which is twice as much as compared to 2023.

This year, over 13,000 km of roads are being repaired and modernized countrywide.

Noteworthy, new international terminals were opened at the Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent airports to raise their handling capacity sixfold.