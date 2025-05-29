EN
    Kazakhstan to repair 11,000 km of railway sections by 2029

    22:40, 29 May 2025

    Kazakhstan plans to repair 11,000 km out of 16,000 km of railway sections until 2029, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: freepik.com

    According to chairman of the railroad and water transport committee Zhanibek Taizhanov, over 2,800 km of railways were reconstructed in 2023-2024, while 1,048 km will be renovated this year.

    Noteworthy, a special tourist train will depart from Xi’an on May 29 to Almaty commemorating the II Central Asia – China Summit.

