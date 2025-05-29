Kazakhstan to repair 11,000 km of railway sections by 2029
22:40, 29 May 2025
Kazakhstan plans to repair 11,000 km out of 16,000 km of railway sections until 2029, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to chairman of the railroad and water transport committee Zhanibek Taizhanov, over 2,800 km of railways were reconstructed in 2023-2024, while 1,048 km will be renovated this year.
Noteworthy, a special tourist train will depart from Xi’an on May 29 to Almaty commemorating the II Central Asia – China Summit.