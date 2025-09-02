Kazakhstan to purchase hundreds of locomotive engines from Chinese giant

The Head of State noted the high level of long-standing partnership between Kazakhstan and CRRC, the world's largest rolling stock manufacturer.

The President said cooperation between Kazakhstan and CRRC had embarked on a new level after his visit to China in October 2023. The parties agreed on the deliveries of 100 shunting locomotives and 100 main-line diesel locomotives to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company. In the near future, it plans to purchase 270 hybrid shunting locomotives.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence in successful deliveries and stressed the importance of localizing locomotive engine production and creating maintenance centers in Kazakhstan. He believes it will help boost local machine building, generate new jobs and provide operational maintenance of the railway infrastructure.

CRRC annually manufactures over 2,000 locomotives, 3,000 passenger cars and 50,000 freight cars and 11,000 units of public transport and exports to more than 100 countries.

It was reported the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council, with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, kicked off in Beijing.

To note, above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Business Council.