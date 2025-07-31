Kazakhstan to purchase 175 new passenger cars by year-end

He said a package of large railway projects is being developed in Kazakhstan. The Dostyq-Moiynty and Almaty railway bypass projects will soon be completed. The Moiynty-Kyzylzhar, Darbaza-Maktaaral projects will be commissioned next year, while Bakhty-Ayagoz will be put into service in 2027.

Sklyar added 175 new passenger cars will be bought by year-end. To develop air hubs and increase the volume of air cargo handling, airport infrastructure is being expanded and modernized, customs procedures are being simplified, and digital solutions are being implemented. Construction of airports in resort areas such as Zaisan, Katon-Karagai and Kendirli has already started. He stressed 12,000 km of roads are being built and repaired countrywide, of which 7,000 km will be completed by the end of the year.

As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan plans to reconstruct 11,000 km of existing railways and build 5,000 km more by 2029. This year will commission 830 km of new railways at the Dostyk-Moiynty section, about two years ahead of schedule. It will help increase the carrying capacity of this strategically important route fivefold.