Kazakhstan sees 7.2mln passengers in air travel in H1 2025

7.2 million passengers traveled by air in the first six months of 2025, the data revealed.

The Ministry informed the country’s railway network includes 154 passenger routes, including 12 international ones. 112 passenger routes are operated by JSC Passenger Transportation and 30 by private carriers.

In the first half of the year, 9.5 million passengers were carried by rail. “Work is ongoing to replenish the passenger wagon fleet with new units, with around 60 units supplied since the start of the year”.

Earlier, it was reported Lufthansa halts flights to Kazakhstan amid an aircraft shortage.