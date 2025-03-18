Kazakhstan to open Central Asia’s largest hyperscale data center

The corresponding decree relating to the investment treaty was inked by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

The treaty eyes 690 billion tenge in construction and exploitation of two data centers, with an IT capacity of 200 megawatts, located in Akmola and Karaganda regions.

Kazakhstan’s Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Ministry is actively involved in integrating the project in the state digital ecosystem as well as developing regulatory frameworks that enhance cloud technologies and high performance computing (HPC).

The project aims to attract international tech giants, including Microsoft, Google and Amazon as well as companies that use big data and machine learning, to Kazakhstan.

The projected hyperscale data center is to become the largest in Central Asia supporting high paying jobs and technological independence. It’s expected that Kazakhstan will significantly boost its export of IT services, expand the presence of local IT companies globally as well as enhance its role in global digital ecosystems.

Central Asia’s largest hyperscale data center is set to reinforce the nation's role as the region’s digital hub, with plans to open by 2030.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had presented its Digital Nomad Residency pilot program, offering new opportunities for foreign IT professionals.