In his state-of-the-nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of accelerating the development of renewable energy sources, particularly solar power generation.

Kazakhstan continues to expand its solar energy capacity as part of its broader transition toward renewable energy. The country's total installed renewable energy capacity currently stands at 3.7 GW, including 1.3 GW generated by solar power plants.

During the first nine months of 2026, renewable energy facilities produced 7.8 billion kWh of electricity, with solar power plants accounting for 1.9 billion kWh.

A total of 10 renewable energy facilities with a combined installed capacity of 245 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in 2026. Seven have already entered operation, including three solar power plants with a combined capacity of 62.6 MW:

Stellar Energy LLP: a 20 MW solar power plant in the Mangistau region.

Altyn Solar Energy LLP: a 22.6 MW solar power plant in the Kostanay region.

Jetisu Terra Power LLP: a 20 MW solar power plant in the Zhetysu region.

Two additional solar power plants operated by Alkhena LLP, with a combined capacity of 30 MW, are expected to be commissioned in the Kyzylorda region before the end of 2026.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan is developing a pipeline of prospective solar energy projects with a combined capacity of approximately 900 MW.

Looking further ahead, the country aims to bring at least 8.4 GW of new renewable energy capacity online by the end of 2035, including approximately 1.8 GW of solar generation.

Major projects under consideration include a 300 MW solar power plant by China Energy and projects developed by Tumar Commerce with a combined capacity of up to 1 GW.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan accounted for approximately 88% of Central Asia's total oil production in 2025, according to Eni's World Energy Review 2026.