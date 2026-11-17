Drawing primarily on 2025 data, the report highlights Kazakhstan's extensive energy resources and its growing role in both conventional and renewable energy development across Central Asia.

As the region's largest oil producer, Kazakhstan continues to play a key role in energy supplies amid changes in global markets. According to Eni, the country's oil output, including unconventional oil and natural gas liquids, rose 11.8% year-over-year to 2.098 million barrels per day in 2025.

In comparison, Turkmenistan produced 200,000 barrels per day, Uzbekistan 81,000, and Kyrgyzstan 6,000, leaving Kazakhstan with approximately 88% of Central Asia's total oil production.

Kazakhstan has also maintained steady growth in oil production over the past decade, with average daily output rising nearly 24%, from 1.694 million barrels in 2015 to 2.098 million in 2025. In contrast, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan saw their production decline over the same period, further strengthening Kazakhstan's lead in the region.

The country's role in global energy trade has also expanded. According to Eni, Kazakhstan exported 1.243 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2025, up approximately 7% from the previous year, reinforcing its position as a major supplier to international markets.

With global energy consumption reaching around 15.7 billion metric tons of oil equivalent in 2025, fossil fuels continued to dominate the energy mix, accounting for roughly 80% of worldwide demand. This sustained reliance on oil, natural gas, and coal provides Kazakhstan with opportunities to strengthen its position in global energy markets while continuing to develop alternative energy sources.

Photo credit: Eni

Photo credit: Eni

Kazakhstan is also among Central Asia's three largest natural gas producers. According to Eni, the country produced 28.21 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2025, compared with 72.48 billion cubic meters in Turkmenistan and 40.16 billion in Uzbekistan.

Kazakhstan also leads Central Asia in installed wind power capacity among countries covered by Eni's World Energy Review 2026. By the end of 2025, the country's wind power capacity had reached 1,909 megawatts (MW), compared with 1,652 MW in Uzbekistan. Comparable figures for Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan were not provided in the report.

Kazakhstan accounted for approximately 54% of the combined installed wind power capacity of the two countries, while electricity generation from its wind farms reached 5,401 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, reflecting the growing role of wind energy in the country's power sector.

Electricity generation from Kazakhstan's wind farms reached 5,401 GWh in 2025, highlighting the sector's growing contribution to the national power system.

Photo credit: Eni

Photo credit: Eni

Kazakhstan also maintains a strong position in the coal industry, ranking among the world's ten largest producers and leading Central Asia by a significant margin. According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, coal production reached approximately 120 million metric tons in 2025, supported by extensive reserves and well-established mining infrastructure.

Photo credit: Eni

The country's regional energy leadership is also reflected in the size of its economy. According to Eni, Kazakhstan's real GDP stood at approximately $260.3 billion in 2025, measured in constant 2015 US dollars, accounting for more than half of the combined $506.7 billion GDP of the five Central Asian countries.

Photo credit: Eni

Overall, the World Energy Review 2026 underscores Kazakhstan's leading position in Central Asia's energy sector, particularly in oil production and exports, coal mining, and installed wind power capacity among countries covered by the report.

With its vast natural resources and expanding renewable energy infrastructure, Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a major regional energy producer while creating opportunities to expand its presence in international energy markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan planned to train renewable energy specialists equipped with artificial intelligence skills.