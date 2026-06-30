Kazakhstan to launch over 200 new industrial facilities within two years

He highlighted 540 industrial projects were implemented, worth 3.7 billion tenge, between 2023–2025.

Modern automobiles, household appliances, freight cars, and construction materials plants have been opened countrywide.

More than 200 new productions will be launched within two years attracting about 3 billion tenge in investments. The projects are expected to increase budget revenues, the introduction of advanced technologies and the generation of new workplaces.

The Head of State announced that almost 50,000 permanent jobs had already been created. The planned facilities will add 20,000 more opportunities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated nearly half of Kazakhstan’s workforce is engaged in small and medium businesses. Over the past 5 years, SME employment reached 4.5 million people. SME share in GDP hit a record high exceeding 40%.

Last year, entrepreneurs received support totaling 8 trillion tenge through the Baiterek Holding.

As written before, the last joint session of the Kazakh bicameral Parliament started its work with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.