Kazakhstan to launch national AI platform

"This document will be one of the first and most important steps for our country. The law introduces new legal concepts related to artificial intelligence and stipulates the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Platform. In recent years, the topic of AI has been actively discussed around the world. These technologies are not only entering our daily lives but also necessitating new legal norms. Kazakhstan has also joined this process. Artificial intelligence cannot completely replace humans, but it is an indispensable tool in finding solutions to various tasks. To develop and deploy AI, first of all, it is necessary to create a National Platform," she told the "Bugin Live" Program on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

The MP noted that data security must be a top priority in this matter. Therefore, the legislation provides for the possibility of auditing this platform.

"A mandatory requirement has been established to label synthetic content created using artificial intelligence. This measure is to increase public trust in information. Furthermore, the law prohibits various functions, including influencing a person's behavior without any consent, analyzing emotions, or classifying them based on social status. The new law, on the one hand, paves the way for innovative development, and on the other, aims to ensure public safety and protect citizens' rights. Copyright issues have also been addressed: specific regulations have been introduced for creative products created using AI," said Unzila Shapak.

As Kazinform reported on September 24, in the second reading, the Majilis discussed several key bills: on artificial intelligence, amendments to legislation in this field, as well as changes to the Code of Administrative Offenses and to laws concerning culture and education.