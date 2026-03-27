Kazakhstan to launch its first AI university

The ministry said the university will be launched in stages, with the first AI master’s programs expected to open in 2026. Training will take place at the International Artificial Intelligence Center Alem AI, housed within the Nur Alem sphere at the EXPO complex in Astana.

The university is expected to begin full operations, including undergraduate programs, in the second phase starting in 2028.

On October 1, 2025, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the creation of a new research university specializing in artificial intelligence.

“The institution should be granted special status. In addition, leading universities from around the world should be involved as partners. The Government must present concrete proposals on this issue by the end of the year,” the Head of State said at the first meeting of the Council for the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Astana.

He added that the main goal is to train qualified specialists capable of implementing AI technologies across all sectors of the economy.

As previously reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2026 as Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.