Kazakhstan to create AI research university

He emphasized that the new institution should be granted a special status.

“Additionally, leading global universities should be engaged as partners in this initiative. The Government must submit specific proposals on this matter by the end of the year,” the Head of State said at the 1st meeting of the Council for AI Development ongoing in Astana.

“The main goal is to train highly-qualifies professions who will be capable of integrating AI into all economic sectors. The research university must function as a center of knowledge, science, innovations and international ties,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the first meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development in Astana.