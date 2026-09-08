Kazakhstan to launch flights to Singapore

The route will use the Fifth Freedom of the Air, allowing SCAT to carry passengers not only between Kazakhstan and Singapore but also between China and Singapore.

Officials emphasized that the new connection will boost tourism, strengthen investment and business ties, and support Kazakhstan’s role as a transit hub in Central Asia.

To note, Chinese cargo airline China Central Longhao plans to begin operating flights through Astana Airport in September. The carrier will use Boeing 747-400F aircraft, with a scheduled frequency of four flights per week.