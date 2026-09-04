Chinese cargo carrier to launch four weekly flights via Astana

A meeting was held at Astana International Airport with representatives of China Central Longhao, where the sides discussed cooperation under the cargo tech‑stop program and prospects for expanding freight operations.

The Chinese carrier will launch flights via Astana in September, using Boeing 747‑400F freighters. The expected frequency is four flights per week.

Airport officials note that attracting a new carrier will expand the cargo route network and strengthen Astana’s position as a transit hub between China, Central Asia and other international markets.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana airport canceled around 1,100 flights amid Middle East tensions.