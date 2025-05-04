New direct flights to link Uzbekistan’s Tashkent with Almaty

Starting May 5, Uzbekistan’s My Freighter (operating as Centrum Air) will enter Kazakhstan’s air travel market. The airline is set to launch direct scheduled passenger flights between Tashkent and Almaty, operating twice a week—on Mondays and Thursdays.

Starting June 6 of this year, an additional flight will be added on Fridays, bringing the total to three flights per week.

The Civil Aviation Committee noted that the launch of air traffic between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will help further strengthen trade, economic, business, investment, tourism, and cultural ties between the two countries.

