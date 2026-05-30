Direct flight from Almaty to Warsaw launches May 31

The flight en route Almaty – Warsaw will be operated four times a week on Boeing 737 MAX.

A delegation of Polish tour operators and travel bloggers will first arrive in Almaty on June 1.

Their program includes tours of major city attractions, modern infrastructure, culinary experiences, and excursions in the Zailiysky Alatau mountains.

Meetings with local tour operators and business representatives will explore joint projects and future cooperation.

City officials emphasized that expanding international air connectivity is a priority for Almaty. The new route is expected to boost tourist flows, strengthen international ties, enhance Almaty’s image as a leading Central Asian destination for travel and business.