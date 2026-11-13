Kazakhstan to launch direct flights to Egypt this winter

Tickets can be booked and purchased on the Air Astana official website and through its mobile application, as well as through tour operators and accredited tour agencies.

The flights from Almaty will operate on Airbus A321 on Mondays and Thursdays, and from Astana on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The flight from Almaty to Sharm El Sheikh will take 7 hours and 30 minutes, while the flight from Astana to Sharm El Sheikh will take 6 hours and 55 minutes.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, nationals of Kazakhstan under the age of 21 must be accompanied by at least one of their parents to enter Egypt.

Travel to Cairo, Hurghada, or other cities in Egypt requires a visa obtained in advance through the Embassy of Egypt in Kazakhstan.

To note, Kazakh citizens are allowed to stay in Indonesia without a visa for up to 30 days. The decision came into effect in July.