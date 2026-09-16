Indonesia introduces visa-free regime for Kazakh citizens

According to Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Zhanbolat Ussenov, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has introduced a visa‑free regime for Kazakh citizens on the principle of reciprocity, after Kazakhstan earlier granted the same right to Indonesians. The visa‑free entry for Kazakh nationals has been in effect since July.

“Thus, holders of national passports of both countries enjoy visa‑free travel for up to 30 days. According to conditions set by the Indonesian side, the regime is free of charge and allows a single entry. The maximum stay is 30 days from the date of arrival,” Ussenov explained.

He also reminded Kazakh travelers that general requirements for all foreign visitors must be observed when entering the country.

“Starting October 1, 2025, all passengers arriving from abroad are required to complete the unified electronic declaration ‘All Indonesia.’ The declaration is free and can be filled out in advance,” Ussenov noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Thailand is reducing the visa-free stay period for citizens of a number of countries, including the Republic of Kazakhstan, from 60 to 30 days.