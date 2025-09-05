EN
    Kazakhstan to launch 190 manufacturing projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge

    09:09, 5 September 2025

    Kazakhstan’s industrial output index rose by 6.9%, including in the manufacturing industry, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov told the extended meeting of the AMANAT Party faction, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

    Kazakhstan to launch 190 manufacturing projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    He noted machine building, foodstuff, petrochemicals and chemistry saw the most growth. For the past seven months, the country’s manufacturing output reached 16.2 trillion tenge or 47% of the total industrial output surpassing the extractive sector’s share by 1.4%.

    190 projects in the manufacturing sector worth 1.5 trillion tenge, creating over 20,000 jobs and generating output up to 2.2 trillion tenge, will be launched this year.

    For the past three years, Kazakhstan has launched production of polypropylene, ferrosilicon, special coke, household appliances, car tires, and casting of components for trucks.

    He stressed mining of metal ores surged by 7.8%,and  metal fabrication rose by 6.9% in 2024.

    As written before, ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual state-of-the-nation address, an expanded meeting of the AMANAT party faction was held with the participation of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and government officials.

    Noteworthy, Samruk-Kazyna presents 130+ infrastructure projects at AFD.

