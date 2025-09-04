Samruk-Kazyna presents 130+ infrastructure projects at AFD

During his speech, Zhakupov presented the fund's portfolio of strategic projects, emphasizing its role as a key driver for attracting foreign investment to Kazakhstan.

According to Zhakupov, Samruk-Kazyna's assets under management total $82 billion, placing it among the top 25 largest sovereign funds in the world, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) rankings. The fund's portfolio includes more than 130 infrastructure projects valued at over $100 billion, and has attracted $27 billion in foreign investment over the past six years.

The priority areas for the fund include the development of green energy (with a target of 5 GW of renewable energy by 2028), as well as oil and gas projects, the construction of main gas pipelines, and the modernization of transport and digital infrastructure.

"The fund's development is built on a partnership between the government and global investors," Zhakupov noted. "We are open to new joint initiatives that will contribute to the sustainable growth of Kazakhstan's economy."

