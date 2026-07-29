Amur tigers set for release into Kazakhstan's wild within month

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said the adult tigers are currently undergoing the final stage of assessments to determine their readiness for life in the wild.

"Specialists are conducting a comprehensive series of tests to assess the animals' ability to hunt independently and evaluate their response to human presence. The results of these assessments will be among the key factors in determining the timing of the tigers' release," the ministry said.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

According to the ministry, the adult tigers remain in good physical condition and continue to display behavior typical of wild animals. They retreat when people approach their enclosures and show no signs of aggression, although additional assessments are still underway.

"At present, the decision on releasing the adult tigers is in its final stage of consideration. If the animals continue to perform well and successfully complete the remaining assessments, the release could take place within the next month. However, the exact date will be determined only after all required procedures have been completed and specialists issue their final conclusions," the ministry said.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

If approved, the adult tigers brought from Russia will be released into the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve. The decision will be based solely on scientific data and recommendations from international experts once the animals are confirmed to be fully prepared for life in the wild.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

A total of four Amur tigers from Russia—two adults and two juveniles—are currently undergoing adaptation at the reserve. According to the ministry, all four animals are in good physical condition and no health issues have been identified.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Amur tiger pair, Bentley and Yarga, gave birth to three cubs.