Kazakhstan to introduce agro-classes in schools

According to him, agro-classes are expected to help attract young people to agriculture, provide hands-on experience, and train future specialists for the agro-industrial sector.

“For example, Russia began introducing agro-classes in schools last year, where students gain practical experience in the agricultural sector and graduates receive priority access to university grants. In Kazakhstan, we plan to roll out agro-classes based on the needs of the sector, in cooperation with colleges, universities and employers. Pilot agro-classes will be launched in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions,” the deputy minister said.

The ministry also plans to introduce grant quotas linked to a requirement to work in rural areas for at least three years, while universities will upgrade their material and technical base to help students acquire modern practical skills.

The measures are outlined in the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026–2030, approved by the Government.

