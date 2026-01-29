No plans to restrict carrot exports in Kazakhstan — Deputy PM

According to him, the Government is taking a systematic approach to supporting agricultural producers to ensure food supplies for the domestic market and maintain price stability. Farmers are provided with a range of state support measures, including subsidies for mineral fertilizers, seeds, pesticides and agricultural machinery, access to discounted fuel and affordable financing, as well as compensation for irrigation water costs and the expansion of irrigation systems.

“All state support measures are primarily aimed at saturating the domestic market, expanding the export potential of domestic producers and developing the sector as a whole,” Zhumangarin said.

Kazakhstan’s total vegetable harvest reached 3.8 million tonnes, including 411,900 tonnes of carrots by the end of 2025. The Government said these volumes fully meet domestic demand and allow for exports.

To help stabilize prices in the off-season, vegetable supply contracts have been completed nationwide. Current carrot stocks total 170,300 tonnes, which is sufficient to meet domestic demand until the early 2026 harvest begins.

With the domestic market sufficiently supplied, a decision has been made not to introduce restrictions on carrot exports, enabling producers to freely access foreign markets.

At the same time, the Government, together with local executive authorities, is undertaking comprehensive measures to ensure product affordability for the population. These include monitoring trade markups, curbing unfair intermediary practices, organizing agricultural fairs in the regions, engaging with industry associations, and conducting daily monitoring of stocks of socially significant food products.

Overall, the Government continues to closely monitor domestic supply and price stability.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to expand grain and meat exports to the UAE.