Kazakhstan to incorporate provisions of new Constitution into school and university curricula

Bektenov recalled the Government approved the Action Plan for the Constitution, as instructed by the Head of State. Systematic information and outreach efforts, aimed at raising awareness of the new Basic Law provisions, are currently being rolled out with expert participation.

Systematic efforts must continue, led by the Culture and Information Ministry and authorized agencies. Concurrently, the Enlightenment, as well as Science and Higher Education Ministries need to design a legal literacy program that incorporates the Constitution into curricula for schools, colleges, and universities. It is imperative to thoroughly review existing legislation and update all laws and program documents to comply with the new Constitution within the designated timeframe, said Bektenov.

The Kazakh Premier also ordered all central and local executive agencies to ensure the implementation of the Action Plan.

As it was reported, on March 15, Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on adoption of the draft of new Constitution. According to the Central Referendum Commission, 7,954,667 citizens voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Government approves the action plan to promote the new Constitution.