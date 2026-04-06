Kazakh Government approves action plan to promote new Constitution

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding decree.

The plan includes 36 measures across three areas, including organizational steps for the promotion of the Constitution, information and outreach activities and legal measures to ensure its implementation.

In particular, organizational measures will provide for the publication and distribution of the Constitution, including accessible formats for people with disabilities, placement on digital platforms, and translation into English. Besides, it includes scientific and expert support, thematic products, exhibitions, and educational projects.

Educational initiatives will focus on training seminars and educational events, and updates to school and university curricula, development of new courses: “Fundamentals of the Constitution” and “Law and Order”, teaching materials and children’s editions.

The information campaign will ensure the development of a unified calendar of events and a comprehensive media plan, TV and radio programs, articles, social videos, documentaries and an interactive service to explain constitutional provisions.

The legal framework of the action plan will foresee legislative measures to align laws with the new Constitution, including review of existing legislation, strategies, and concepts.

The plan aims to ensure a broad public understanding of the new Constitution and its effective implementation.

As written before, the Constitution Day will now be celebrated annually on March 15 as a national holiday.