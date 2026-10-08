Kazakhstan to host World Tennis General Assembly for 1st time

The annual event will be held in Central Asia for the first time and will bring together leaders and representatives of national federations, international and continental tennis organizations, industry experts and partners.

Meetings of the World Tennis Board of Directors will take place on October 10-11, followed by panel sessions and voting proceedings from October 11 to 13.

Hosting the assembly in Almaty reflects the international tennis community’s confidence in Kazakhstan and the growing stature of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, led by World Tennis Vice President Bulat Utemuratov.

For Almaty, the forum will provide an opportunity to showcase the city’s sports infrastructure and tennis traditions to representatives from 137 countries. It will also facilitate the exchange of expertise, direct dialogue between federation leaders and the development of new international partnerships.

The centerpiece of the program will be the World Tennis General Assembly meeting on October 13, when key decisions shaping the future of global tennis will be made in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Anatoliy Tsybulko had won the J30 Almaty tournament, part of the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors.