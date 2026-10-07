Anatoliy Tsybulko wins international junior tennis tournament in Almaty

The boys' singles event featured 32 players competing in eight groups, with the group winners advancing to the quarterfinals.

Anatoliy Tsybulko finished first in his group and continued his title bid in the knockout stage.

In the quarterfinals, he defeated his compatriot Amir Askar (6-4, 6-3).

Then, in the semifinals, Tsybulko faced third seed Kazakhstan's Bexultan Bauyrzhanov and won in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 6-1).

In the final, Anatoliy Tsybulko played against Romania's David Ioan Arcip. The Kazakhstani sealed the match 6-4, 6-2 to claim the title.

Bexultan Bauyrzhanov exited in the semifinals. He had previously won his group and defeated Kazakhstan's Nurdaulet Balkan in the quarterfinals (6-3, 2-6, 6-3).

Kazakhstani players Amir Askar and Arafat Mustafa also reached the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina advanced to the second round of the China Open in Beijing.