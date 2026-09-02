Kazakhstan to host ICAO Security Week 2026

The ICAO Security Week is one of the most important international gatherings in the field of aviation security and cybersecurity.

It will draw the participation of leaders of aviation administrations, aviation industry representatives, and experts from around the world.

Notably, with 95.7% compliance with ICAO safety standards, Kazakhstan ranks in the Top 20 globally and leads in Central Asia.

ICAO Council President Toshiyuki Onuma, ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar, and high-level representatives of foreign governments and international organizations are expected to attend the ICAO Security Week themed Safe skies in a complex world: Enhancing aviation security for all.

Civil aviation today faces a rapidly changing security environment. Alongside traditional threats, new risks are emerging: cybersecurity threats linked to digital technologies and artificial intelligence, drone-related risks from the spread of unmanned aerial vehicles, geopolitical instability and armed conflicts impacting aviation operations.

The discussions will focus on modern approaches to risk management, adoption of innovations and new technologies, development of aviation personnel and strengthening of security systems and practical methods for information sharing, especially in conflict conditions.

The Astana forum will serve as a preparatory stage for the Third High-Level Conference on Aviation Security (HLCAS/3) in 2027, shaping priorities for the future of global aviation safety.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and ICAO signed an agreement on air accident investigation.