Kazakhstan and ICAO sign agreement on air accident investigation

During the meeting, the Kazakhstani delegation presented the Center's activities and future plans.

The Air Accident Investigation Center is one of the first specialized bodies in the CIS established to investigate aviation accidents and incidents in accordance with ICAO's international standards and recommended practices.

The representatives of the Center and ICAO signed an agreement to support and strengthen the newly established national authority responsible for investigating aviation accidents and incidents in Kazakhstan.

The agreement provides for the implementation of a comprehensive set of measures to enhance the technical capabilities of the investigation authority. As part of the project, qualified ICAO experts will assess the Center's existing capabilities, analyze the training needs of investigators, and develop recommendations for equipping its laboratory with modern equipment and technical resources.

Particular attention will be given to addressing findings identified during ICAO's audit and to further improving Kazakhstan's national system for investigating aviation accidents and incidents, according to the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport.

The Civil Aviation Committee believes that the joint efforts of Kazakhstan and ICAO will contribute to improving flight safety, introducing modern investigation methods and technologies, strengthening the country's technical and material resources, and expanding cooperation with the international aviation community.

The Center also intends to continue implementing international standards, enhancing the professional competencies of its investigators, and developing a modern national system for the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan expands its international air network with new flights to China and Kyrgyzstan.