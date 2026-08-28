Head of State to nominate candidates for Vice President and PM

Under the new Constitution, the Government resigns before the newly elected Qurultay.

Once the Qurultay structure is formed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will submit nominations for the Vice President and Prime Minister.

After consultations with Qurultay deputies, the President will appoint members of the Government and the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

The President will deliver a State-of-the-Nation Address only after the Qurultay and Government are fully formed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that all initiatives outlined in the Address must be implemented by both the executive and legislative branches jointly, promptly, and effectively.

He reminded officials, especially new deputies, should clearly understand the common goals and tasks facing the country.

It was earlier reported, the inaugural session of the Kazakh Qurultay of the first convocation with the President of Kazakhstan began in Astana.