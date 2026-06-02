Kazakhstan to expand use of Tesla Cybertrucks in emergency response

According to Sadyrbayev, the first Cybertruck was previously acquired by the Emergency Situations Department of Almaty and has already proven its effectiveness in operational use.

“Our ministry deals with situations where assistance must be provided as quickly as possible and every minute counts. The Cybertruck has proven to be highly effective in responding to various emergency situations. We are talking about saving people’s lives,” Sadyrbayev said during a Government's meeting.

He noted that the ministry is continuing efforts to modernize its vehicle fleet, with a focus on operational efficiency.

“Are there plans to purchase more? Yes. Overall, the ministry is pursuing a policy of renewing its vehicle fleet, with a particular focus on the effectiveness of the equipment,” the vice minister said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.