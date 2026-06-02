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    Kazakhstan to expand use of Tesla Cybertrucks in emergency response

    14:47, 2 June 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations plans to continue purchasing Tesla Cybertruck vehicles for its rescue units, Qazinform News Agency quotes Vice Minister for Emergency Situations Yerbolat Sadyrbayev as saying.

    Kazakhstan to expand use of Tesla Cybertrucks in emergency response
    Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations

    According to Sadyrbayev, the first Cybertruck was previously acquired by the Emergency Situations Department of Almaty and has already proven its effectiveness in operational use.

    “Our ministry deals with situations where assistance must be provided as quickly as possible and every minute counts. The Cybertruck has proven to be highly effective in responding to various emergency situations. We are talking about saving people’s lives,” Sadyrbayev said during a Government's meeting.

    He noted that the ministry is continuing efforts to modernize its vehicle fleet, with a focus on operational efficiency.

    “Are there plans to purchase more? Yes. Overall, the ministry is pursuing a policy of renewing its vehicle fleet, with a particular focus on the effectiveness of the equipment,” the vice minister said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

    Kazakhstan Electric vehicles (EV) Tesla Security Government of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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