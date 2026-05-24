Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in Caspian Sea

He reviewed the area's infrastructure and its technical and logistical capabilities.

Located in the Tupkaragan district, Bautino is one of the key infrastructure facilities in the Caspian region and plays an important role as a support base for maritime operations, including emergency and search-and-rescue missions, as well as response efforts to offshore oil spills.

Photo credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

The minister emphasized the area's strategic importance for ensuring safety in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea and underscored the need to further strengthen technical capabilities and modernize maritime infrastructure. He also noted that the Emergency Ministry’s Teniz Zhasagy units would enhance emergency response efficiency and further improve safety across the Caspian Sea area.

Photo credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

It should be recalled that Kazakhstan’s naval forces play a key role in ensuring security in the country’s sector of the Caspian Sea — Kazakhstan’s only maritime route. Unlike the Ground Forces and Air Defense Forces, the Navy was effectively established from scratch.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s largest vessel had been launched into the Caspian Sea.