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    Kazakhstan to establish competence center for NPP construction

    01:14, 19 April 2026

    A competence center for the construction of nuclear power plants will be established in Kazakhstan on the basis of Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants LLP (KNPP LLP), Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to establish competence center for NPP construction
    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    The new structure will operate as a project office and general customer, with the right to hold state stakes in future nuclear power plants.

    In the future, a specialized nuclear energy holding is planned to be established on the same basis, bringing together design and operating organizations to consolidate efforts in developing nuclear energy in the country.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build at least three NPPs by 2050.

    NPP Energy Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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