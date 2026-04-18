Kazakhstan to build at least 3 NPPs by 2050

This approach is viewed as a foundation for long-term energy security and reliable power supply.

With electricity demand expected to grow, the construction of a fourth nuclear power plant is also under consideration, aiming to meet the increasing needs of both the economy and the population for reliable and environmentally friendly energy.

The strategy also focuses on the potential development of nuclear power plants based on small modular reactors (SMRs) in regions where such projects are considered viable, while exploring the option of replacing decommissioned coal-fired power plants with nuclear capacity.

These measures are aimed at diversifying the country’s energy sector and strengthening the independence and resilience of the national energy system.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has approved the Strategy for the Development of the Nuclear Industry until 2050.