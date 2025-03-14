Kazakhstan to embark on key infrastructure projects

In 2025-2026, a gas processing plant will be launched at the Kashagan oilfield as well as the main gas pipeline Talgykorgan-Usharal and the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline. The government seeks to build combined-cycle gas turbine power plants in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions. CHP-2 and CHP-3 plants are slated for modernization, said the Kazakh President during the fourth meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay in Burabay.

A desalination plant is to be commissioned in the Kenderli resort area, ensuring access of residents of Zhanaozen to drinking water. Ferroalloy plants are set to be launched in Karaganda and Ekibastuz and a chemical complex for production of mineral fertilizers in Zhambyl region.

Car factories are to be inaugurated in Almaty and Kostanay region. Construction of Dostyk-Moiynty railway section and a bypass line of Almaty station will be completed; a new project Kyzylzhar-Moiynty will begin. Construction of a container hub will be completed on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Aktau. An international airport on the territory of Khorgos-Eastern gates special economic zone as well as airports in Zaisan, Katon-Karagay and Kenderli resort areas will be inaugurated. A fiber-optic communication line will be laid under the Caspian Sea, creating a digital corridor between Europe and Asia, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader went on to add that around 200 investment projects will be launched in the country each year for the next four years.

Tokayev said that all these projects will allow for creation of a new industrial foundation, enhancement of transit and transport potential of the country.

In general, implementation of major projects is the only way to building the regional leadership of our country, said the President.

In addition, Tokayev announced the launch of a large-scale project in Turgay district – an access road to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route from Astana passing through Arkalyk, Turgai and Irgiz.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan kicked off in Burabay resort area.