    Kazakhstan to transfer 1,500 saigas to China to restore its population

    13:18, 17 June 2025

    Kazakhstan will transfer 1,500 saigas to China to restore its population, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: KazAvtoJol

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, made public the decision to transfer 1,500 saigas to the Government of China to reproduce its population in the country’s western part. In turn, President of China Xi Jinping expressed gratitude to his Kazakh counterpart for this decision since China plans to bring the saiga antelopes back, the statement reads.

    To note, Kazakhstan's saiga population may exceed 5 million.

    As earlier reported, President of China Xi Jinping arrived in Kazakhstan for a visit and to take part in the II Central Asia–China Summit.

     

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
