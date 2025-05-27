Kazakhstan's saiga population may exceed 5 million

As of 2024, Kazakhstan’s saiga population has surpassed 2.8 million. Preliminary estimates indicate it could soon reach 4 million, and with the upcoming calving season, the number may exceed 5 million.

The Deputy Minister noted that coordination efforts are being overseen by operational headquarters set up in seven regions, each led by a deputy regional governor.

“As part of the Government’s directive on sustainable use, we are studying public opinion. A series of roundtable discussions were held with the participation of parliament members, scientists, and international experts. Everyone agrees that we need to move toward sustainable use,” Nurken Sharbiyev emphasized.

He noted that the Institute of Zoology is currently finalizing a biological assessment that will form the foundation of the proposal.

“I hope we will be able to submit a proposal to the Government this week to move toward sustainable use. Put simply, it would mean removing a certain number based on the biological assessment,” the Deputy Minister added.

