Kazakhstan to develop unified social standard, Ministry of Labor

She stressed that it is too early to assume any group of citizens will lose their benefits, noting that decisions will be made only after consultations among state agencies and with consideration of financial and economic capacities at a Majilis briefing.

According to her, a list of 117 social support measures currently provided by the regions has been compiled. However, these measures vary in scope and depend on the resources of local budgets.

“We have been tasked with developing a unified social standard to ensure that support measures apply to all Kazakhstani citizens who genuinely need assistance,” Zhakupova noted.

As reported earlier, a migration flow analysis center is set to be established in Kazakhstan.