Migration flow analysis center to be established in Kazakhstan

She stressed that an Analytical Center for Migration Flows is being created on the basis of the Center for Labor Resources Development.

Svetlana Zhakupova noted that the Migration.Enbek.kz portal is already up and running, streamlining business processes related to labor mobility both within Kazakhstan and abroad. The platform supports the recruitment of foreign workers, as well as the registration and monitoring of ethnic repatriates. It also features a mentorship system that enables foreign specialists to share their expertise with Kazakhstani workers.

In addition, an Innovative Project Navigator has been introduced to enhance transparency in job creation and forecast future labor market demands. By 2030, it is expected to generate over 229,000 jobs across 1,517 projects with a combined value of 77.3 trillion tenge.

“These measures will provide centralized monitoring, introduce a pre-assessment system for attracting qualified specialists, and improve the overall efficiency of migration management,” Zhakupova concluded.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has improved its standing in the Henley & Partners Passport Index, which annually evaluates the freedom of movement of citizens across the world.