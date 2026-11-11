Kazakhstan to deploy Face ID access systems across all educational institutions

The meeting brought together Minister of Enlightenment Zhuldyz Suleimenova, regional deputy governors, and mayors of Astana, Almaty, and Shymkent.

The Ministry of Enlightenment and Kazakhtelecom JSC have drafted a phased plan to bring regions into the national education platform. The platform aims to automate public services, enhance data accuracy, and ensure transparency in budget spending.

Officials also discussed rolling out Face ID access control systems across educational institutions. It was noted that deploying such systems will improve security, automate student attendance tracking, and control access to school grounds.

Closing the meeting, Nurlybek Nalibayev instructed government bodies to continue digitizing the educational sector and improve budget efficiency.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that a school with British educational programs may be established in Alatau city.