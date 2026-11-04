School with British educational programs may be established in Alatau city

The discussions focused on financing infrastructure development in Alatau City, attracting British technologies and expanding cooperation in education and artificial intelligence.

During a roundtable meeting with UKEF executives, the sides explored opportunities to finance energy, transport and utility projects in Alatau City through export credits, bank guarantees and other government-backed instruments supporting British exports.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

The Kazakhstani side proposed developing a list of priority projects that could involve British engineering companies, equipment manufacturers and financial institutions. Potential areas of cooperation include the construction of energy facilities, water supply and wastewater management systems, and transport infrastructure.

Further discussions on strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom took place during a meeting with Lord Stewart Wood, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The sides considered opportunities for British businesses to participate in infrastructure and technology projects, as well as prospects for cooperation in energy, industry and the digital economy.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

Practical mechanisms for attracting investment were discussed with Charles Corbett, Global Head of Public Sector Coverage at Standard Chartered. The talks covered syndicated lending, co-financing arrangements with international development institutions and the use of export credit agency guarantees.

A separate meeting was held with UK Government ministers Anas Sarwar, Chris McDonald and Kanishka Narayan. Discussions focused on expanding trade and investment cooperation, introducing British technologies and developing joint initiatives in science, innovation and artificial intelligence.

The sides also explored opportunities to apply digital solutions to the management of Alatau City's urban infrastructure.

Photo credit: Kazakh Government

As part of the educational cooperation agenda, the Kazakhstani delegation met with representatives of Magdalen College School. The discussions focused on the possibility of establishing an international-standard school in Alatau City, introducing British educational programs and arranging joint teacher training initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the UK’s University of Exeter considers opening a branch in Kazakhstan.