Kazakhstan to cut number of Bolashak scholarships

He noted that starting next year, Kazakhstan will introduce split degree programs under the Bolashak framework.

“We are encouraging our universities with international partners to create joint PhD and master’s programs, which is a major undertaking. For instance, Nazarbayev University is launching the first split program — a two-year master’s degree with the renowned SOAS University of London, with one year in London and one year in Kazakhstan. The second year will be funded by Bolashak. This approach will allow us to reduce the number of scholarships while enabling more students to study abroad through such partnerships,” the minister explained on the sidelines of the Majilis.

As reported earlier, higher education contributes 30 billion tenge to Kazakhstan’s economy and creates 40,000 jobs annually.