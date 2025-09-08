Kazakhstan to create unified digital platform of water resources

The President reminded of substantial work conducted to ensure water security in the country, such as the adoption of Water Code and establishment of the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation.

The Head of State underscored the importance of training highly-qualified professionals in water diplomacy.

He also pointed out that relevant authorities have no exact data on the available volumes of water resources. Water loss in some canals reach 50-60%, water accounting technology is outdated and water draw-off points have not been equipped with modern devices.

“Water is a strategic resource. This sector must become one of the key areas of national digital transformation. We should create a unified digital platform of water resources, which will unite data about surface and subterranean waters. The launch of the platform will enable us to fully solve the problem of hydrogeological monitoring. This work should be accompanied with the formation of the National Water Balance – the most important tool of long-term planning of water policy. Without all this, it will be impossible to establish adequate control in the industry and attract investments,” the President emphasized.

Earlier, in his Address, President Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan would establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

He also proposed turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body.